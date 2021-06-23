Summertime fun is in full swing at St. Louis Union Station

Including free Thursday night concerts, food and drink specials, and more

ST. LOUIS — Summer fun is underway at St. Louis Union Station. This includes free Thursday night “Market Street With a Beat” concerts on the Purina Performance Plaza and Friday Nights with Bud Light with Anheuser Busch specials and food by the Union Station Lake.

Guests can enjoy rides on the St. Louis Wheel and the St. Louis Carousel, mini golf, and hourly fire and light shows on the Lake.

The St. Louis Aquarium is open extended hours on Friday and Saturday nights, and the St. Louis Ropes Course and Mirror Maze add to the fun.

For more information, visit stlouisunionstation.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.