St. Louis Zoo announces Summertime Savings

To ramp up attendance in the afternoons, the St. Louis Zoo is launching Summertime Savings.



Zoo Director Michael Macek said, “So what we've noticed, you can imagine, there's lots of things that are affecting attendance, of course. People are just a little concerned about getting out. There is the heat, of course, and wearing a mask and the heat isn't always the most pleasant thing. Although, we've been doing it now for over four months. But also tourism isn't like it used to be.”



Summertime Savings are offered from 1-5 p.m. every Monday through Thursday through September 3rd.



Macek said, "After one o'clock, you will get free parking and also a discount on our adventure pass. So for a family of four, that's about a $27 savings."



The Adventure Pass includes admission to the Carousel, Sea Lion Show, stingrays, and the train.



He said, "So it's a pretty good incentive to come out in the afternoon and temperatures are going to start to drop, it sounds like things are finally going to start to cool off. So, the mask might not be as unpleasant as some people may find it."



You can show your love for the zoo with animal-themed face masks, now available for purchase.