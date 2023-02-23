St. Louis’s biggest coffee shop 'Omen Coffee Co.' opening soon

Omen Coffee Company is a St. Louis-based coffee company.

All of their coffee is roasted in STL and roasted in small batches. Therefore, whenever you order their coffee online, the coffee you get mailed will typically have been roasted less than 7 days prior to being shipped.

Now, you can enjoy their coffee in person, too! Omen Coffee Co. is opening up St. Louis’s biggest coffee shop. The local company hopes to cater to students, entrepreneurs, and people that work remotely. At the conclusion of their build-out, they will have plenty of room for people to sit and work, study, or hang out for a few hours.

Still, for owner and founder, Mark Joe, it means so much more than fresh coffee.

Behind every batch, Omen Coffee Co. believes in their 8 core values.

Be relentless in the pursuit of your potential Practice Gratitude Be eager to learn from failure Maintain a mindset of abundance Serve others Support small, support local Always adhere to rule #1 Exercise personal accountability Be where your feet are

Joe explains each bag of coffee is the objective truth that your dreams can come true. He shares it does not matter what you did or what you said yesterday or the day before, because the only thing that matters is who you choose to show up as today.