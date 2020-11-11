The Musial Awards and St. Louis Sports Commission to celebrate Stan Musial’s 100th birthday

Stan the Man’s 100th birthday would have been November 21 of this year.

ST. LOUIS — The Musial Awards and the St. Louis Sports Commission will celebrate what would have been Stan Musial’s 100th birthday on November 21.

There is so much planned for the 100th anniversary of Stan the Man’s birth, and Show Me St. Louis got the details from The St. Louis Sports Commission. This includes a special experience at Busch Stadium and even a fun party box available for purchase.

To purchase tickets for the Stantennial Celebration, visit Cardinals.com/Stan100.

To purchase the party box, visit MusialAwards.com/partybox.

Don’t forget to tune in to ‘The Best of the Musial Awards’ on Saturday, November 21 at 9 p.m. on 5 On Your Side. And save the date for The Musial Awards national broadcast on CBS on Saturday, December 26 at 4 p.m.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.

SHOW ME ST. LOUIS IS A PART OF 5 ON YOUR SIDE AND FEATURES ST. LOUIS EVENTS, COMPANIES, BUSINESS PEOPLE AND OTHER GUESTS FROM AROUND THE COUNTRY.