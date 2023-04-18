Stan Musial book for young readers

Stan the Man was one of the greatest baseball players to set foot on the field and he wore a Cardinals uniform his entire career. With a lifetime batting average of .331 and 475 career home runs, Stan was loved by Cardinals fans and respected by opposing teams. Growing up in the coal fields of Donora, Pennsylvania, Stan was determined to overcome poverty and make it to the big leagues. When a debilitating injury stopped his pitching career, Stan didn’t give up. He became one of the greatest and most consistent hitters in the history of the game and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.