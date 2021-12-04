Stay safe while riding motorcycles by wearing the proper gear

Andy Crouppen has some advice on how to stay safe while riding a motorcycle as the weather gets nicer.

ST. LOUIS — As the weather warms up, more motorcycles will hit the road. Here with statistics that might be shocking to some is Andy Crouppen from Brown & Crouppen.

Andy explains that he is not trying to say that people should not drive a motorcycle, but he wants to make sure they know what they are getting themselves into. Andy says that per mile traveled, motorcyclists are 27 times more likely to die in a crash than occupants of a car. He also mentions that riders without helmets are three times more likely to sustain a traumatic brain injury than those who drive with helmets.

Any goes on to say that although motorcycles account for only 3% of registered vehicles in the United States, they account for 14% of all traffic fatalities. So, if you are going to ride a motorcycle and accept the risk associated with it, there are things you can do to reduce your chance of injury.

Wearing the proper gear and wearing a proper helmet is vital if you want to reduce your risk no matter what the law says in your jurisdiction. Just because you don’t have to wear a helmet doesn’t mean you can’t or shouldn’t wear one. You also should consider investing in anti-lock brakes.

