'Steinberg Reimagined' Open House on Saturday at Steinberg Rink and Pavilion

Forest Park Forever, along with the City of St. Louis, are developing plans to transform the complex into an all-season destination.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — The Steinberg Pavilion and Rink has been providing ice skating memories for individuals and families since 1957. Now Forest Park Forever, along with the City of St. Louis, are developing plans to transform the complex into an all-season destination so you can make new memories year-round.

The transformation is part of the Forest Park Master Plan (pp. 395-6), which was approved by the St. Louis Board of Aldermen in 1995, and calls for Steinberg “to operate as an all-season, lighted . . . recreation support facility.”

The Steinberg Pavilion and Rink Design Project has three major components: Steinberg Pavilion; the Skating Rink; and adjacent landscape.

Join Forest Park Forever on Saturday, October 8, from 4-7 p.m. for the Steinberg Reimagined Open House at Steinberg Rink and Pavilion.

You can drop by this event to experience a sample of the programs and activities that may be part of a year-round Steinberg.

Enjoy free food, drinks, roller skating, live music, performances by one-wheel roller skater Leo White and more! No RSVP required. A preliminary interior layout for Steinberg Pavilion will also be on display, and you can share your thoughts about the preliminary concept displays for a chance to win a prize.