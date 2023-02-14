Still searching for your Valentine? 'Good Vibes Only STL' can help!

ST. LOUIS — Still looking for love this Valentine’s Day? Good Vibes Only STL is an exclusive millennials single event connection. The network brings an alternative to the dating apps and a more organic approach to meet other singles.

Creator, Kristin Sotir, joined Mary in studio to share about their upcoming event at Hello Juice with Sans Bar. On February 23rd, singles can enjoy games, non-alcoholic cocktails and more. Learn about all of their upcoming events and how to get involved at goodvibesonlystl.com or on social media: @goodvibesonlystl.