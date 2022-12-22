STL Design & Build is hard at work in all months of the year

Sunshine, rain, or even snow and this business is booming!

STL Design and Build is a local, family owned and operated business that has been serving the community for more than 55 years.

Kenneth Dennison, joins Show Me St. Louis' Mary Caltrider to share more.

To learn more information, visit stldesignandbuild.com.\

