Cash in on some great deals at local spots with the STL Experience Booklet

ST. LOUIS — Explore hidden gems and discover new favorites with the STL Experience Booklet. It’s a way to experience some of the greatest local places around town.

No matter how long you’ve called St. Louis home, there is always something new to experience or someplace familiar to rediscover.

The STL Experience Booklet is full of free items and coupons to some of our favorite places around the city. You’ll find deals like 2 for 1 ice cream scoops at Clementine’s, a free day pass at Climb So iLL, free roast beef sandwich at Lion’s Choice and free baby back ribs at Knockout BBQ.

Those are just a few of the deals. The entire book is valued at over $600 with over 60 places to visit.

To claim these deals, just visit the establishment, show the booklet, have them sign it and tell a friend. Creator Jordan Bauer wanted to make this a great experience for everyone.

“I wanted to make this as much of a win as possible for kind of everyone involved. The businesses that I’ve talked to, they’re extremely excited about this booklet. I know in this time, everyone’s like, well, I want to support the businesses as best as I can and know that every single one of these businesses in the booklet, we’ve kind of given them timing because of COVID to accept it. But everyone’s excited to have it. They love the fact that there’s something out there that is bringing people into their location because that’s the thing that people have, every single one of these businesses has been missing the most,” said Bauer.

The booklet is $25 and can be purchased at experiencebooklet.com along with the add-ons. It will be shipped directly to you.

Find the full list of deals and participating businesses on the website, as well.

