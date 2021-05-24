The first STL Fest takes the stage at City Foundry on May 30

Rapper Reggie Son, formerly known as Shorty Da Prince, and Murphy Lee of the St. Lunatics are taking the stage, along with some special guests.

ST. LOUIS — The first ever STL Fest will take the stage at City Foundry May 30, 2021.

The outdoor music video at City Foundry has the founders of STL Fest excited. There will be several vendors such as food, photo booths, and more.

STL Fest ft. Murphy Lee + Reggie Son will take place outdoors at City Foundry STL, which can be found at 3730 Foundry Way. The event is May 30 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.