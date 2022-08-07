STL Mag's George Mahe stopped by the Show Me St. Louis kitchen to share A-List eats from the region's top dining destinations

St. Louis Magazine's "A-List Readers Choice Award" winners have officially been announced.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

St. Louis Magazine's Dining Editor, George Mahe stopped by the Show Me St. Louis with delicious dishes from some of St. Louis' top area restaurants.

From Grafted Wine Bar & Lounge in Belleville: Avocado Toast on ciabatta with salmon, kale chips, and mustard dill sauce. Watermelon Salad with feta, chamoy, and balsamic glaze. Madeira Cobbler cocktail with 10-year-old Madeira, dark rum, orange, and blackberries.

From Blue Violet in Edwardsville: Rocket Pork - coffee and cola glazed roasted pork belly with creamy grits and a poached egg.

From Tempus in the Grove: Tomato Salad with heirloom tomatoes, whipped basil ricotta, sourdough tahini sauce, and herbs.

From Izumi food truck: an assortment of fruit sandwiches made with whipped cream on shokupan bread.