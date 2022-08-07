x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Show Me St. Louis

STL Mag's George Mahe stopped by the Show Me St. Louis kitchen to share A-List eats from the region's top dining destinations

St. Louis Magazine's "A-List Readers Choice Award" winners have officially been announced.

More Videos

St. Louis Magazine's Dining Editor, George Mahe stopped by the Show Me St. Louis with delicious dishes from some of St. Louis' top area restaurants.

From Grafted Wine Bar & Lounge in Belleville: Avocado Toast on ciabatta with salmon, kale chips, and mustard dill sauce.  Watermelon Salad with feta, chamoy, and balsamic glaze. Madeira Cobbler cocktail with 10-year-old Madeira, dark rum, orange, and blackberries. 

From Blue Violet in Edwardsville: Rocket Pork - coffee and cola glazed roasted pork belly with creamy grits and a poached egg. 

From Tempus in the Grove: Tomato Salad with heirloom tomatoes, whipped basil ricotta, sourdough tahini sauce, and herbs. 

From Izumi food truck: an assortment of fruit sandwiches made with whipped cream on shokupan bread. 

To keep up with the dining scene in St. Louis, subscribe to SLM’s Dining newsletter here

Paid Advertisement