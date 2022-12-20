STL native pens new book, 'The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series'

Senior editor for Glamour, and former KSDK Intern, Jessica Radloff shares more on her New York Times best-seller.

ST. LOUIS — This fall marks the 15th anniversary of a television phenomenon: The Big Bang Theory. The behind-the-scenes journey of the show, from a failed pilot to a global sensation, is a fascinating story that even the most die-hard fans don’t know in its entirety. No one knows the show better than Jessica Radloff. A senior editor for Glamour, Jessica Radloff has written over 150 articles on the series (and even had a cameo in the finale!).

Tuesday morning, the St. Louis native, joined Mary in studio to share an inside look about her book. Radloff had her first internship at KSDK. She explains returning back to Channel 5 is a full circle moment. Her book, The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series (Grand Central Publishing; on-sale October 11th), is a riveting, entertaining look at the hit sitcom sensation. Radloff was granted over 120 hours of brand-new interviews with co-creators Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, executive producers Steve Molaro and Steve Holland, as well as Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Melissa Rauch, Mayim Bialik, and more.

It’s a story of on-and-off screen romance told in hilarious and emotional detail, of casting choices that nearly changed everything (which even some of the actors didn’t know until now), of cast members bravely powering through personal tragedies, and when it came time to announce the 12th season would be its last, the complicated reasons why it was more difficult than anyone ever led on.