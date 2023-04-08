x
STL restaurants and shops join Pedal the Cause for ‘A world without Cancer Day’

Pedal the Cause provides critical funding for cancer research at Siteman Cancer Center and Siteman Kids at St. Louis Children's Hospital

While you are out shopping for back-to-school supplies today, consider grabbing a bite to eat for a cause! Pedal the Cause provides critical funding for cancer research at Siteman Cancer Center and Siteman Kids at St. Louis Children's Hospital through their annual cycling challenge. It is their hope that research funded by Pedal the Cause will ultimately lead to a cure for cancer. Friday, August 4th is 'A world without cancer day!'

A percentage of your purchase at several restaurants and retailers across the region will support Pedal the Cause's mission! Find the list of participating restaurants and shops by visiting https://www.pedalthecause.org/awwcd/.

