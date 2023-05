Today it will be taco madness at Kiener Plaza as several dozen taco spots will be serving up tacos for Taco Fest.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS — Today it will be taco madness at Kiener Plaza as several dozen taco spots will be serving up tacos for Taco Fest.

Raving taco fans can enjoy not only different tastes around St. Louis, but can also enjoy a taco eating contest.