STL to host the USA Hockey Disabled Hockey Festival

The largest disabled event of its kind and one of USA Hockey's most significant events each season, the USA Hockey Disabled Hockey Festival brings together all six disabled hockey disciplines, now spanning two weekends. This year’s festival is hosted in St. Louis. This will be the first national championship tournament coming to St. Louis. The inaugural Festival in 2005 included 24 teams and nearly 300 players. Now in 2023, the Centene Community Ice Center is expecting over 70 teams.
Monday morning, founder of the Disabled Athlete Sport Association, Kelly Behlman, and DASA CarShield Athlete, Steve Cash, joined Mary in studio to share about the excitement. They share DASA’s sled hockey program was first formed in 2002 and is expected to compete in the festival. The 2023 USA Hockey Disabled Hockey Festival will take place April 13th – 16th. You can learn more about DASA at dasasports.org.