Stray Rescue of St. Louis is leaning on the community for multi-million dollar expansion

You can help Stray Rescue of St. Louis save lives and leave a legacy that will make an amazing, lasting impact on animals for generations to come.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — This exciting project will create a very special place where animals are saved, where second chances are given and where people and animals in St. Louis and beyond come together to help, heal, learn, and love.

The future will be built on gifts from generous people who understand and believe in the mission and want to support the needs of animals right here in St. Louis City.

You can help Stray Rescue of St. Louis save lives and leave a legacy that will make an amazing, lasting impact on animals for generations to come.

Stray Rescue of St. Louis is happy to give you a tour of their new facility in progress, and they can customize a naming opportunity to your preferences. Pledges can be paid over five years.