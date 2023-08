ST. LOUIS — Stray Rescue St. Louis seeks out and takes in the animals who no other organization will help or would simply euthanize because they are too expensive to heal. They rescue the abandoned, beaten, bred, fought, injured, terrified, defeated and betrayed. The minute they enter their doors, they are said to look in the animals eyes and promise them ALL the second chance they deserve for health, home, commitment and love, no matter the time or cost.