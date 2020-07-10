DIY with Dana: String Art

ST. LOUIS —
String Art Basics:
1. Prep your board
• Sand edges
• Paint or stain background
2. Choose your stencil and trace it on the board.
• Paint the design if you choose to
3. Hammer nails along the pencil line
•Use a ruler or a popsicle stick as a tool to evenly space out the nails
•Hammer the nails in deep enough to where they are sturdy enough to hold the string.
4. Double-knot one end of the string to any nail on the board
• Pull the string around wrap it around a nail to secure.
•Create a criss cross pattern or an outline…whichever pattern you choose
• When you are finished make your way back to the original knot and tie the two ends together with a double knot.
5. Trim an excess string and embellish as you’d like! Voila! Your piece is complete!