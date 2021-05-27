Shriners Hospitals for Children – St. Louis hosts first annual Stroll into Summer Virtual Walk

Shriners is hoping to raise $25,000.

ST. LOUIS — Shriners Hospitals for Children – St. Louis will be holding its first Shriners Stroll into Summer Virtual Walk.

This new tradition will bring together patients, families, staff, and the community. The walk is taking place June 5 – 20, 2021.

Shriners is hoping to raise $25,000. Anyone and everyone can participate, and you can walk wherever you would like!

To register for the walk or to donate, visit strollintosummer.org.

