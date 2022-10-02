Studio Anew is a salon/spa with floats and more

There are specials going on right now at Studio Anew

ST. LOUIS — “I'm Sahar Agnew. And I'm David Agnew. We own Studio Anew. We are 8100 square feet of Salon/Spa,” the couple said.



This is Studio Anew, a place that'll make you feel like a million bucks, according to this regular client.



“This is my one stop shop for everything that I need. I have 1, 2, 3 people that I have services with,” said a client.



A one stop shop that's been around for more than 5 years. The owners say it’s one of a kind.

Sahar said, “We are the only ones in Missouri that have suites, stations floats massage nails. We do it all here.”



Clients use the floats for a number of reasons.



“They use it as meditation as well as pain relief,” said Sahar.

David said, “This is one of our float pods,15 inches of water, large amount of Epsom salt. 30-percent solution, greater than the Dead Sea…The benefits are physical and mental.”

Studio Anew has 4 float rooms, all designed a little differently. Each one has a private shower. They also offer a float room for couples.



Sahar said, “The number one question we get asked a lot is, ‘Is it normal that spine and joints popped while in float?’ Yes, when you’re in 1000 pounds or greater of Epsom salt it takes away inflammation allowing body to realign.”

After your float, you can head to the relaxation room for coffee and to slowly come back to reality.

Studio Anew offers memberships if you just can’t get enough.



“For the floats as well as massage, it reduces the cost considerably,” she said.



You can also purchase gift cards.



“They come in any denomination. You can lock in any specials on a gift card,” she said.



And if you still aren't running out the door to check out Studio Anew, this perk might be the thing you need to visit: they offer free chair massages while you wait. Self care from head to toe at Studio Anew.

Studio Anew Salon Spa & Float Center is located at 9901 Watson Rd, Suite 101 in St. Louis. For more information, call (314) 858-9595 or visit Studioanew.com.

Check out the specials below:

They currently offering all floats for $39 for 1st time floaters, and all 60 and 90 minute floats are buy 3 get 1 free.

Valentine's specials-

1.Couples 60 minute massage $130

2. Body treatment special which includes 60 minutes of chocolate strawberry mask, champagne strawberry scrub, and light massage for $100 per person.

All offers cannot be used or combined with any other offer or specials. Must mention special to receive offer. Offers good through the end of February.

