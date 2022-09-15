Sugar Art Supply stops by the Show Me kitchen ahead of their sugary debut on the Food Network

Sugar Art Supply is a sugar art company that specializes in edible and drinkable decorations that will leave you with that WOW factor. Well actually, the 'Fear' factor!

Owner, Pege Yates, is making her big debut on the Food Network this Sunday, September 18, during the Road to Halloween episode that features some of the contestants competing on the new season of Halloween Wars. Yates is competing on the team Candy Corn Killers as their sugar artist. The first episode is set to broadcast on Sunday, September 29.