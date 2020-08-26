x
New coffee house in St. Charles serving up more than just lattes

Sugar Beans Coffee House is a community-based coffee house that uses locally sourced products.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — A new coffee shop in St. Charles is serving up more than just lattes.

Sugar Beans Coffee House also offers things like fresh fruit smoothies, an assortment of teas, as well as French bakery items that can be difficult to come by. The list goes on with salads, breakfast and lunch items and more.

The shop is a community-based coffee house that uses locally sourced products.

Sugar Beans Coffee House and French Bakery is located at 2621 Muegge Road in St. Charles, Missouri.

It’s open 7 days a week – now, with extended fall hours. Curbside pickup is currently available, as well.

For more information, to check out the menu and to order online, visit sugarbeanscoffeehouse.com.

