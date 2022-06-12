x
Sugar Creek Sweets reunites with Dana DiPiazza in the Show Me kitchen to show off holiday arrangements

He’s making a list, checking it twice, and it looks like just about everyone on it would appreciate a gift from Sugar Creek Sweets.

Rebecca McHugh joined Dana DiPiazza in the kitchen once again Tuesday morning to show off the new holiday spread.

Rebecca is the brains behind Sugar Creek Sweets and takes the hassle out of gift giving. She creates arrangements for everyone on your list, even your furry friend.

With a few taps on your phone or computer, you can ship a Sweet Creek Sweets arrangement to a loved one.

Rebecca accepts orders through her website and social media.

Click here to visit the Sugar Creek Sweets website.

Click here to visit the Sugar Creek Sweets Facebook

Click here to visit the Sugar Creek Sweets Instagram.

To contact, send an email to SugarCreekSweetsSTL5@gmail.com.

