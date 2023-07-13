Creative busy boxes for kids from 2+3=WE

Looking for ways to keep the kiddos entertained this summer? 2+3=WE shares their innovative products for play on the go!

ST. LOUIS — As your family hits the road for your summer travel plans, you might be looking for a way to keep them busy!

2+3+WE Busy Boxes offers kids the chance to play on the go. The boxes include different themes like travel, summer camp, wedding, big brother/big sister, get well soon and more.

Thursday morning, owner of 2=3+WE, Kimmy Sauer, along with her daughter Abby and Annie, joined Mary in the Show Me Studio to share the innovative products. Right now, you can save 20% off your order by using the promo code "ShowMeSTL".

For more information or to purchase your own busy box, visit 2plus3equalswe.com.