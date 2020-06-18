Treats Unleashed wants to give your four-legged friends a fun summer

Show Me St. Louis spoke with the owner of Treats Unleashed, Teresa Miller.

ST. LOUIS — Treats Unleashed is your one-stop shop for cool summer outdoor pet toys, pool toys and frozen pet treats.

Show Me St. Louis spoke with the owner, Teresa Miller, about everything your four-legged friend needs to have the best summer ever.

Miller spoke about some of the toys and treats available at Treats Unleashed.

The ‘Apple Pie Picnic Pack for Pets’ includes a slice of Apple Pie for Pets and a can of BBQ-themed dog or cat food (starting at $6.99).

You can order in-store or online.

Treats Unleashed has 13 St. Louis area locations. To find your neighborhood shop or order online, visit treats-unleashed.com.

