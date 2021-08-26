SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Foundation to hold 2021 Sun Run

It’s a fitness opportunity that will benefit youth right here in the community.

ST. LOUIS — Staying fit is one thing but doing it for a good cause is like a 2-for-1 deal you just can’t beat.

Show Me St. Louis’ Malik Wilson stopped by SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Foundation to learn more about the Sun Run. It’s a fitness opportunity that will benefit youth right here in the community.

You can walk, run, swim, bike, yoga, skateboard, or give – every step supports the care provided to more than 200,000 patient families every year.

All registrants will receive a t-shirt and sunglasses. Earn additional swag or a chance to win the monthly drawing for a $250 Amazon gift card by raising money on your individual online fundraising page.

Complete the race on a route of your choosing between Monday, October 4 – Monday, October 11. To register and learn more, visit Glennon.org/sunrun.

