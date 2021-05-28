Grafton Winery teams up with local chef who specializes in charcuterie boards

When the wine club manager met a local chef who runs her own catering company, they made an instant connection.

GRAFTON, Illinois — About five minutes away from the bustling Grafton Winery and Brewhaus on Route 100, you will find a more peaceful setting at Grafton Winery The Vineyards.

It’s where they make their wine, and visitors can come to enjoy the view, whether they’re here for a quick stop or for events big or small.

“Tiffany had come into the gift shop about a year ago. We met – she told me about her work. I was really impressed, and I wanted her to meet the owner and speak with him,” said Joann Jennings, Wine Club Manager.

Chef Tiff Pop runs Sunkissed Catering. When she started making charcuterie boards, boxes, and cups during the pandemic, people could not get enough of the food trend. Turns out, it’s great for a place like Grafton Winery.

She looks at it like artwork. You will find items you wouldn’t normally think of putting together.

So, if you book a party at the vineyards or the brewhaus, you can now book Sunkissed Catering to supply the charcuterie boards.