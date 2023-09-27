Support women owned businesses at upcoming Babes in Business STL event

Enjoy a night of shopping, networking, and connecting with women from across the region.

ST. LOUIS — It is a night of women supporting women! Babes in Business STL is hosting a networking party for local women in business. There is a combination of shopping local vendors, an amazing speaker panel, networking throughout the night, and fun opportunities for selfie moments and more. It is the perfect 'girls night out'

Additionally, Show Me St. Louis host, Mary Caltrider, will be speaking on the panel. You can attend the event on Tuesday, October 3rd. Tickets are live right now and going quickly! Be sure to learn more by visiting here.