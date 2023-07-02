Susie Mazzei transforms with help from Charles D'Angelo

In less than a year, Susie Mazzei is down 100 pounds.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS — After working with Charles D'Angelo, Susie Mazzei is down 100 pounds in less than a year.

"My confidence is up. I can do more things with my kids. My health is better. Things don't hurt as much," Mazzei explains.

Charles has helped thousands change their lives, and he can help you, too.

Give him a call at (314) 495-3228 or visit charlesdangelo.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.