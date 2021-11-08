4-month-old Pitbull mix on a journey to recovery

Their hope is that the ongoing care will result in a full recovery for Suzy Q.

ST. LOUIS — Suzy Q is a 4-month-old Pitbull mix who is really beating the odds.

She was surrendered to the Texas SPCA with nerve damage that resulted in paralyzed hind legs. Doctors determined she needed to be moved somewhere with more robust physical therapy and rehab program.

The PetSmart Charities transport program referred her to the Integrated Veterinary Pain Management Center of Mid-America clinic. She arrived there four weeks ago, and the outlook so far is positive.

Their hope is that the ongoing care will result in a full recovery for Suzy Q. She can then become eligible for adoption from the shelter into a forever home.