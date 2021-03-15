Loyal to Local: Sweetology

There are all sorts of decorating kits that kids can enjoy for St. Patrick’s Day for cookies or cakes.

ST. LOUIS — Sweetology is considered an entertainment and retail concept around the decoration of cakes, cookies, and cupcakes.

Karen Newmark opened the first Sweetology location in 2014. Since then, two more stores have opened, and it has gained national attention.

There are all sorts of decorating kits that kids can enjoy for St. Patrick’s Day for cookies or cakes. Everything in the kits is provided for you.

Sweetology also hosts classes and camps, and this year, they have added a Spring Break Camp.

“We actually are offering a Spring Break Camp this year because of COVID and all of the crazy challenges that brings. And this year, our theme is rainbows. So, we will be doing lots of different projects,” said owner Kara Newmark. “We teach tips and tricks and offer tools for you to do all the different projects – one every day – culminating in a big-themed project.”

They will also be holding Summer Camps. The morning sessions will be geared toward those younger and the afternoon session to the older kids. Each session is the same – they just move at different paces.

If you are not comfortable sending your child to a camp in person, there will also be virtual options. “We can ship camp kits. What we’ll do is we ship everything you need and all the tools, the product to you, and then you can follow along from your kitchen virtually as the camp is taking place.”