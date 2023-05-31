SWIM On Foundation shares mission, methods of preventing drowning accidents

SWIM ON’s mission is to eliminate drowning by raising awareness of the dangers of drowning

Example video title will go here for this video

SWIM ON Foundation (Safer Waters In Memory Of Nicholas) is a non-profit with the mission of raising awareness about drowning and the layers of protection that can - and do - prevent this leading cause of death for young children. Kim and Lisa McMullin lost their 2- month-old son Nicholas to drowning and do not want any other family to suffer the heartbreak of drowning.

SWIM ON’s mission is to eliminate drowning by raising awareness of the dangers of drowning. They raise awareness by providing information on the layers of protection that can prevent drowning and by implementing programs that help to reduce it.

Wednesday morning, the foundation shares drowning is the leading cause of death for kids ages 1 through 4 years old. But drowning is THE most preventable accidental injury. Using the 5 layers of protection can - and does - prevent drowning.