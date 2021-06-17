Project 5 Community Spotlight: Swim On Foundation

Since 2018, the Swim On Foundation has executed the mission of helping to eliminate drowning.

ST. LOUIS — There are many amazing nonprofits in the St. Louis area.

The Project 5 Community Spotlight strives to shine a light on them. 5 On Your Side Community Correspondent Chris Randall joined Show Me St. Louis to introduce Swim On Foundation.

Since 2018, the Swim On Foundation has executed the mission of helping to eliminate drowning. The organization does so by raising awareness of the dangers of drowning, by providing information about the layers of protection that can prevent drowning, and by implementing programs to reduce drowning.

The Swim On Foundation helps to save lives by maintaining a website to inform people about drowning and ways to prevent drowning. There are educational materials, activities to engage children, and more.