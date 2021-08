Show Me St. Louis reporter Malik Wilson stopped by a place where ‘Only Fun is Allowed’.

FENTON, Mo. — Who doesn’t enjoy an exciting birthday party or company outing where there is more than just one thing to do?

Show Me St. Louis reporter Malik Wilson stopped by a place where ‘Only Fun is Allowed’.

Swing-A-Round Fun Town has mini golf, go karts, bumper boats, batting cages, bumper cars, an arcade, and food and drinks.