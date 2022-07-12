'Tackle Hunger' campaign wraps up for season after exceeding its goal

All football season long, St. Louis area high schools stepped up to help those in need.

5 On Your Side set out to 'Tackle Hunger.' A community-wide service project sponsored by Neighbors Credit Union all to benefit Operation Food Search.

"Unfortunately, the need is very high. Overall in Missouri, the food insecurity rate is about 18-19%. One in every six kids is at risk for hunger. But the areas that we serve, the different pockets of St. Louis, the food insecurity is even higher in some of those areas," said Kristen Wild, CEO of Operation Food Search.

Beginning in August, the 'Tackle Hunger' food drive traveled to two schools in the St. Louis metro area that were set to face off in a football game at the end of the week. The schools were challenged to see which one could collect the most non-perishable food items over five days.

The 'Tackle Hunger' food drive wrapped in late November. And wow, did the community show up.

A total of over 44,000 pounds of food were donated.

Along with over $6,000 dollars in monetary donations – including a $5,500 check from Neighbors Credit Union.

With a total value exceeding over $84,000 dollars.

That alone provides quality nutrition to 16,687...just for one day.

Paula Anderson of Neighbors Credit Union said the campaign exceeded their goal, and then some.

"We set what we thought was a lofty goal of 40,000 or 20 tons of food. And we blew past that. We got 22,000 tons of food....more than 44,000 pounds of food donated," said Paula Anderson, Neighbors Credit Union.

The top collector in 2022 was Lutheran St. Charles where students there collected more than 6,000 pounds of food.

"It's amazing...seriously. I had never been here before so walking in and seeing this is where our food was going. This is how they are making a difference was really cool to see," said Abigail Bell, Lutheran St. Charles student.

One Edwardsville High School student donated more than 800 pounds of food all by himself.

"I just had the idea in mind, I just want to help some people. Help them get through because as far as I know this winter is going to be a tough winter, so why not just see if I can help them just a little bit away to get them through the winter and put some food on the table," said Will Wojcieszak, an Edwardsville High School student.

Proving that the community really shows up...to help those who need it the most.