Tailgate Friday: Scott Credit Union is Helping Schools Fund Projects

The Scott Credit Union Community Foundation is accepting applications for the With You program, which grants money to schools in support of initiatives & projects

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — The Scott Credit Union Community Foundation (SCUCF) is accepting applications for the With You program, which grants money to schools in support of initiatives and projects.

The With You grant program gives schools the opportunity to apply for funding to complete projects that the schools may not be able to support financially.

This program was created with the help of local educators. This helped SCUCF understand that no two schools are alike, so, this program was formed to provide schools the autonomy to address what their needs are instead of trying to donate funds on a one-size-fits-all basis.

Last year the program distributed a total of $30,000 in grants to 12 schools in the area. The projects ranged from providing CPR mannequins for PE classes to refurbishing a high school library after a flood. They provided undergarments and basic needs items to schools.

There is no idea too small. If you have identified a need in your school, SCUCF wants to hear about it.

To apply for a With You grant, visit scu.org.

There is a short online application where ask they for the details of the school project – the name of the school, who the project will benefit, the estimated cost and the timing of it.

The Scott Credit Union Community Foundation needs all applications in by November 4.

Grants will be awarded by November 30.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.