Tailgate Friday: 'Tackle Hunger' building a healthier and more vibrant region

Neighbors Credit Union has partnered with Operation Food Search, KSDK, and local high schools to collect non-perishable food donations.

ST. LOUIS — Hunger is a serious problem in the bi-state region, but it is solvable.

As the sponsor of TACKLE HUNGER, Neighbors Credit Union has partnered with Operation Food Search, KSDK and local high schools throughout the St. Louis area to collect non-perishable food donations to build a healthier and more vibrant region.

Paula Anderson is the Senior Vice President of Marketing at Neighbors Credit Union.

"At the onset, we set a total goal of 40,000 pounds of food donations and we “unofficially” surpassed that goal last week! As we head into the playoffs, there’s just no where to go but up!" she explained.

Kristen Wild, the Executive Director of Operation Food Search explained that the need to help our region meet basic needs is greater than ever. Donations are down while people continue to struggle with inflation, rising healthcare costs and supply chain shortages.

"Food insecurity has increased by 23 percent in Missouri since before the pandemic while donations are down 24 percent. Missouri now has a 14 percent child food insecurity rate, which means 1 in 6 kids are at risk of hunger," she said.

If you are in need of assistance or if you are able to help, visit operationfoodsearch.org or neighborsCU.org.

