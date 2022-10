The Nerinx Hall Dance Team joined Mary C. in Television Plaza to get everyone pepped up for Friday Night Football!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS — The Nerinx Hall Dance Team joined us in Television Plaza for Tailgate Friday!

Captain of the team, Claire McBride, shared words of wisdom on being apart of a team. "Be hard working, be ready to come in and do your best."

These well spoken young women brought the spirit!