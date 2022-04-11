Tailgate Friday: The perfect, healthy Bloody Mary from Carrie's Merries

Carrie Zehner launched Carrie’s Merries just shy of 2 years ago after seeing a gap in the market for a healthy Bloody Mary cocktail. Zehner used to travel a lot for work and could never find a Bloody Mary that she love, so she found herself making them at home a lot for friends and family. After she had her son, she wanted something she could do to from home and be able to spend as much time with him as she could, so she took her recipes from the kitchen, to licensed manufacturing, straight to retail!