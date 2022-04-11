Tailgate Friday: The St. Joseph Academy dance team performs on Television Plaza

The ladies take on the plaza for our last tailgate of the season!

ST. LOUIS — The Varsity Dance Team from St. Joseph Academy joined us on the Show Me Television Plaza for our Tailgate Fridays.

The talented team of 15 girls is composed of 6 Seniors, 1 Junior, 2 Sophomores, and 6 Freshman. Dancers perform during halftime at St. Joe basketball games in addition to competing in several dance competitions, including the National Dance Team Championship in Orlando, FL.

The 1st competition is the Lindbergh Invitation at the beginning of December where the girls will compete in the Pom and Hip Hop categories.

The Angels from St. Joseph Academy live by their motto is: "Not I, but we" and the team encompasses that spirit.