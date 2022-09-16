Tailgate Friday: The Visitation Academy Cheerleaders brought the spirit to Television Plaza

The Visitation Academy cheerleaders join Mary in Television Plaza to pump us up for the first Tailgate Friday

Example video title will go here for this video

Show Me St. Louis kicked off our Tailgate Friday series with the Visitation Academy cheerleaders!

Each Friday, Show Me St. Louis will highlight local small businesses, local schools and plaza guests providing tips to throw the best tailgate possible. Segments include everything from the food, fashion, décor, games, pep-rallies and so much more!

The Viz cheer squad put us in the spirit this morning! Not only did they share a few fabulous cheers, but they graced Television Plaza with the feeling of teamwork – a great reminder for all of us.