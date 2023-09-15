Tailgate Fridays: The Viz cheerleading squad takes on Television Plaza

The Visitation Academy cheerleaders join Mary on Television Plaza to pump us up for Tailgate Friday.

ST. LOUIS — Show Me St. Louis welcome the Visitation Academy cheerleaders for this Tailgate Friday!

The Viz cheer squad put us in the spirit this morning. Not only did they share a few fabulous cheers, but they graced Television Plaza with the feeling of teamwork – a great reminder for all of us.

The squad shared upcoming performances and events they are looking forward to, like Fall Fest, Ameren Thanksgiving Day Parade and a Christmas performance.

Visitation Academy is hosting a Middle School and Upper School Open House on October 22, 2023, from noon until 4:00 p.m.

