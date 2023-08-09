Tailgate Fridays: Francis Howell High takes on Television Plaza

ST. LOUIS — Friday morning, the Francis Howell Vikings joined us for Tailgate Friday!
The cheerleaders, dancers, football team and marching band brought the Viking spirit to Television Plaza ahead of tonight's game.
It is First Responders Night at Howell High. They will donate all ticket sales from tonight's game to BackStoppers Inc. which provides financial support for families of fallen first responders. The tradition started in 2015 when the team had a home game on 9/11. Now, each year the school honors first responders and remembers those heroes through the annual game.
For more information on tonight's game and the Vikings, click here.
Want more local lifestyle news delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Show Me newsletter.