Tailgate Fridays: Francis Howell North cheer team stops by Television Plaza

The Francis Howell North cheer team brought the spirit for Tailgate Friday!

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — The Francis Howell North cheer team joined us for our Friday tailgate on the plaza!

This is an especially exciting guest for us because it is Show Me St. Louis's very own Executive Producer, Melissa Spears's, alma mater!

That's right, Melissa was a knight herself! In fact, the Knight's cheer coach was her English teacher. She graduated in 2010 from Francis Howell North before attending Lindenwood University. She has been with the Show Me team for seven years!

The Knight's cheerleaders are on top of their game this season, according to their captain, Bailey.

"We're really putting in our all. This is definitely the best season we've had yet, skill-wise. We are coming together as a team and doing amazing things!" she said.