Tailgate Fridays on Television Plaza: Central Community brings the spirit

ST. LOUIS — Show Me St. Louis kicked off Tailgate Fridays with the help of the Central Community High School cheer team! Central Community High School was one of the top competitors of last year's Tackle Hunger!

5 On Your Side and sponsor Neighbors Credit Union are once again hosting a food donation drive called “Tackle Hunger,” in partnership with Operation Food Search, for the second year.

Each week, the food drive will travel to two schools in the St. Louis metro area that are set to face off in a football game at the end of the week. The schools are challenged to see which one can collect the most non-perishable food items over five days.