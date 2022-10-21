Tailgate Fridays: The Rockwood Summit Falcon Cheerleaders take on Television Plaza

The Rockwood Summit cheerleader's brought the Falcon spirit to Television Plaza ahead of their game tonight against Parkway West.

ST. LOUIS — This morning, the Rockwood Summit Cheer team stopped by to kick off game day!

This was an especially exciting Tailgate Friday, because our Associate Producer, Mary Thaier is not only a graduate of Rockwood Summit herself, but she also was a member of the cheer team! Mary cheered all four years in high school before graduating in 2014. She then went on to attend Webster University.

The Falcons are facing Parkway West this evening on their turf for the last home game of the season.

Mary Caltrider asked the ladies what it takes to be a Falcon.