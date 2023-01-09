Tailgate Fridays: The Rockwood Summit Silver Stars take on Television Plaza

The Rockwood Summit Dance team brought the Falcon spirit to Television Plaza ahead of their game tonight against Marquette High School.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS — Friday morning, the Rockwood Summit Silver Stars joined us for Tailgate Friday!

The dance team kicked off game day with a performance on Television Plaza. This evening's game is a special one for the Summit community.

Tonight is the launch of the CB Purpose, Passion and Perseverance Project. The multifaceted project, inspired by alumni Connor Ballance, kicks off tonight during their home game against Marquette High school.

For more information on the CB Purpose, Passion and Perseverance Project, click here.