Take a trip to The Nursery

Shop for your little ones at this Waterloo boutique

In 2020, Jennifer Bullock and her husband set out on a new title…business owners! The two opened their store, Waterloo Mercantile, and got shopping!

However, these grandparents quickly felt that tug on their heart strings. The Bullock’s decided they wanted it all.

Introducing…the Nursery! Just one of 3 of the Bullock’s Waterloo shops, the Nursery is a one of a kind shopping experience.

The boutique offers popular brands such as Mud Pie, Copper Pearl, Mary Myer. Everything from clothes for newborns to 5t, baby gear, toys and more!

If you are a grandparent, the favorite aunt, or the best gift giver, the nursery is the space to shop for the little ones in your life! Whether looking for the perfect gift, or a new stop to add to your summer destinations, Waterloo is the place to be.