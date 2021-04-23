Take part in the 23rd Steps for Hope Walk

Cancer Support Community of Greater St. Louis is here to support anyone affected by cancer in various ways.

ST. LOUIS — We all know someone who has been affected by cancer. On May 1st, you can honor those loved ones and celebrate survivors at the 23rd Steps for Hope Walk. Cancer Support Community of Greater St. Louis’ Executive Director Lori Thaman is here to tell us more. This event will be both virtual and in-person this year.

Lori starts by explaining that Steps for Hope is a little different this year from years past. Everything will be COVID compliant, so for the in-person participants they will need to register in advance to ensure social distancing. For those who wish to walk elsewhere, there will be a virtual option with information to participate on a Facebook Live.

Cancer Support Community of Greater St. Louis provides psycho-social support to people impacted by cancer. Lori says that health is more than just the absence of disease. Health is a complete state of mental and physical well-being. Cancer support Community is the third leg of the tripod in supporting the incredible medical facilities, doctors, and research organizations that we have in St. Louis. They support people impacted by cancer through things like healthy lifestyle programs, nutritional cooking programs, support groups, and more.

For more information, call 314-238-2000 or visit cancersupportstl.org.

Steps for Hope is being help on May 1st in Creve Coeur Park, or virtually via Facebook Live. Walk times are staggered from 9AM to noon. Registration is open through April 28th. Register and learn more at cancersupportstl.org/events/steps-for-hope-walk.

